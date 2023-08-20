The Jets are going to let Aaron Rodgers play in next weekend’s preseason finale against the Giants, according to The Post.

Accordingly, let us point you to Mike Francesa’s prior thoughts about this situation.

“If you see Aaron Rodgers in a preseason game, somebody should drug test the coach,” the WFAN legend joked on his BetRivers podcast in late July. “Don’t put Aaron Rodgers in a preseason game. Don’t even think about putting him in a preseason game. And if you do, you put him in Game No. 3 for a quarter. And I wouldn’t even bother with the cameo. I really wouldn’t.”

Well, here we are. Does Robert Saleh need to run over to Quest Diagnostics in Morristown before practice?

👉 Claim Your bet365 NJ Casino Bonus Code Right Now

Anyway, the move is and is not a surprise. Rodgers has not played in a preseason game since 2018 and has done just fine for himself. But this is also a new team for him. So it makes sense he might want one quick dry run before the games start to count. What is interesting: Rodgers told Packers reporters last summer he sees no value in playing a series or two in a preseason game. So we might be getting a full half?

To be clear: We are going to spend the next week wringing our hands about Rodgers playing. And then nothing will happen and we will feel silly for ever worrying and move on. Just like with all the consternation about “Hard Knocks.” It will be OK, folks.

MORE ON ESNY:

• Do Yankees have path to offload Giancarlo Stanton in trade?

• Mike Francesa made a great WFAN point without talking about WFAN

• If Netflix can’t get Daniel Jones on ‘Quarterback,’ who will it get?

• Yankees’ credibility crisis will do more damage than missing postseason

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.