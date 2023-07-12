Hopefully the FBI is looking into this. And maybe the CIA and Department of Defense, too. Because it looks like a malevolent force just took breakaway artificial intelligence out for an initial stroll by hacking Kadarius Toney so thoroughly, they even produced voice memos that speak and sound like him, along with that wildly realistic video of his face in the closet.

My apologies….I got hacked — Kadarius Toney (@0fficialC2N) July 11, 2023

The former Giants wide receiver, current Chiefs Super Bowl hero and part-time rapper released this clarification after a wave of profane social media posts toward Giants fans (who, to be fair, should find something better to do than tweet at Toney). And the recent kerfuffles followed Toney’s vow to flip the middle finger to everyone in New York (and presumably New Jersey, where the Giants actually work) while shopping at a boutique jewelry store.

Anyway, we assume someone with the Chiefs got to “Yung Joka.” And they settled on this being the best bad option to de-escalate the situation. And who knows, perhaps Toney is just “trolling” us, which is seemingly his catch-all explanation for pretty much everything he does.

Taking shots at Giants coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen? Trolling.

Salute fingers to the tri-state area? Trolling.

Misogynistic attacks? Trolling.

When he inevitably misses practices and games for the Chiefs? Probably trolling too.

Dave Gettleman really knocked this one out of the park.

