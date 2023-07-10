Ladies and gentleman, we got him.

From The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Missouri:

An Overland Park, Kansas, man popularly known as Kansas City Chiefs superfan “ChiefsAholic,” who has been a fugitive from justice for the past four months, has been charged in federal court with bank theft for one of a string of robberies he is suspected of committing.

Xaviar Michael Babudar, 28, was charged with one count of bank theft and one count of transporting stolen property across state lines in a criminal complaint filed under seal in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Mo., on May 24, 2023. The federal criminal complaint was unsealed and made public today following Babudar’s arrest in Lincoln, California, on Friday, July 7. Babudar will have his initial court appearance this afternoon in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California in Sacramento, Calif.

This case will be presented to a federal grand jury to determine whether to return an indictment on these or any additional charges.

If you will recall: Babudar got arrested last December for allegedly robbing a bank in Tulsa. He then got out on bond in February — possibly because he had big Chiefs Super Bowl and Patrick Mahomes MVP futures bets pay out — and then slipped his monitoring device and disappeared into the wind in March. He’s been on the lam since — until the G-Men* caught up to him in Northern California, that is.

The feds say Babudar allegedly robbed multiple banks in multiple states and laundered his stolen money through casinos, redeeming over $1 million in chips in 2022 at various stops.

We will say it again: This guy has to be considered for all-time fugitive status.

* — Make sure someone explains this line to Kadarius Toney before he tapes another social media rant video from his closet.

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.