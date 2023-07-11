Joey Gallo has been remarkably accountable and candid about his nightmarish Yankees tenure. Yes, the whole “my apartment was small and there was no beach” thing was silly. But that has been the exception with the boom-or-bust slugger, not the rule.

Anyway, Gallo — now with the Twins — is still beating himself up. From The Post:

“I look back, and I’m sad about it,” Gallo said recently of his time in New York … “I really grew up a Yankee fan, and all I wanted to do was play for the Yankees.”

(…)

“I’ll probably never have a chance to play for the Yankees again,” Gallo said. “That was my opportunity, and now I’m known as the guy who [f–king] sucked for the Yankees. That part is tough, and I have to live with that for the rest of my career and the rest of my life, really.”

Man. No one should feel bad for Gallo — he is a professional baseball player who makes eight figures annually. But you can at least empathize with the guy. Some folks just are not cut out for New York. And it is general manager Brian Cashman’s fault that Gallo was allowed to suffer here for as long as he did.

Right-hander Clayton Beeter — the prospect the Yankees got when they sent Gallo to the Dodgers last year — made the Futures Game and is knocking on the door of a big league call. But Ezequiel Duran — who the Bombers sent to the Rangers in the original Gallo deal — is batting .308 with 12 home runs. And he can play the outfield. So the Yankees are still losing the Gallo fiasco.

