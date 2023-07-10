The Yankees stink. And Mike Francesa is not shy to point it out.
The WFAN legend spent the weekend trashing the Bronx Bombers on Twitter as they dropped a home series to the Cubs to reach the All-Star break outside of an American League postseason slot. And it was a vintage performance by the big guy.
Francesa on the Yankees’ decision to fire hitting coach Dillon Lawson: “Instead of the Yanks firing the hitting coach. Maybe they should get rid of the dead weight in their lineup and add some qualified LH hitting.”
On the Bombers’ lineup construction: “How can the Yankees have one legitimate LH hitter in the lineup at home against a RH pitcher. It is a ridiculous and patently stupid design.”
Another goodie: “Yanks continue to fill the lineup card with terrible players. Didn’t get a player to second base. Rizzo and Stanton should donate their paychecks to charity. They haven’t earned them in the least.”
And: “The current Yankee lineup would have to improve to be called anemic.”
And: “Watching Rizzo and Stanton, it is hard to believe how bad they are.”
The last tweet was on Friday. Stanton did hit two home runs Saturday. But he was 0-for-4 Sunday while Rizzo at least had an RBI double. But the point remains. They are 49-42 and currently in fourth place in the AL East. And who knows when Aaron Judge will return. It’s not what you want. Back after this.
