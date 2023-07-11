Super Bowl hero and part-time rapper Kadarius “Yung Joka” Toney continues to be extremely not mad on the internet about his shambolic season and a half with the Giants.

Warning: The Chiefs’ oft-injured wide receiver wears red, but he works blue. The posts below contain many profanities and slurs.

Kadarius Toney tryna convince me he doesn’t miss Daniel Jones and that Daniel Jones misses him at 3 AM 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/U37Lj0AqHP — evin (@KayvonOjulari) July 11, 2023

Kadarius Toney said you Giants fans stop playing bout his records , his name and his ring he say seems like y'all bitter and as a Cowboys fan i agree 🤣🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/nbNkI6wU19 — Black Outside ✭ (@All_Cake88) July 11, 2023

Also, if you recall from earlier this offseason:

The Giants still occupy a presence in Kadarius Toney’s head.

The dynamic, but injury-prone, Chiefs wideout and former Big Blue flop was filmed while visiting Icebox, a jewelry store. And he let everyone know he wants to take his Super Bowl ring and flip off Gotham.

“For everybody in New York right here,” Toney says while pantomiming a championship ring on his middle finger. “This is for everybody in New York right here. I’m going to go to the middle of New York with that middle finger up.”

The Giants are located in New Jersey, of course. But there is a non-zero chance Toney does not know that.

(…)

“I love trolling,” Toney said. “They be trying to troll me. I got something for them.”

It will probably be a hamstring injury two days into training camp.

How exactly did former Giants general manager Dave Gettleman get in a room with Toney and leave thinking, “This is the guy I need to spend a first-round pick on with my job on the line.”

Also: Urban Meyer’s desire to get Toney for the Jaguars really checks out now.

