The Giants still occupy a presence in Kadarius Toney’s head.

The dynamic, but injury-prone, Chiefs wideout and former Big Blue flop was filmed while visiting Icebox, a jewelry store. And he let everyone know he wants to take his Super Bowl ring and flip off Gotham.

“For everybody in New York right here,” Toney says while pantomiming a championship ring on his middle finger. “This is for everybody in New York right here. I’m going to go to the middle of New York with that middle finger up.”

The Giants are located in New Jersey, of course. But there is a non-zero chance Toney does not know that.

Kadarius Toney has a message for the New York Giants…. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/hnK8wT4gbR — Dante' Jones (@Dantej21) June 21, 2023

Toney was instrumental to the Chiefs’ comeback over the Eagles. No question there. But can he actually stay on the field for 17 games, plus the postseason, as one of Andy Reid’s Fast Guys? We remain doubtful. And were the Giants wise to move on from him? Definitely. He was never going to cut it here. The guy could not stay on the field or consistently produce. And he was a complete cavalcade of distraction and nonsense off of it. What a horrid pick by former general manager Dave Gettleman.

“I love trolling,” Toney said. “They be trying to troll me. I got something for them.”

It will probably be a hamstring injury two days into training camp.

