It’s not FrancesaCon, but the masses can pilgrimage to press the flesh with WFAN legend Mike Francesa once again.

From The Asbury Park Press:

Mike Francesa, former host on the sports talk WFAN of New York City, will appear at the New Jersey Sports Card Convention on Saturday, Sept. 16, at iPlay in Freehold Township.

Francesa, known for the long-running “Mike and the Mad Dog” show, will sign and take pictures for a fee in what’s billed as his “first ever public signing.” Francesa signed off WFAN in December 2017 after 30 years on the air, most in the afternoon rush hour slot. He returned a few months later, but departed for good in 2019.

(…)

General admission tickets start at $16 for a single day. Francesa prices are $50 for an autograph on any item; $75 for a photo with a professional photographer; and $99 for an autograph, photo and 8-by-10 photo.

Francesa and pro wrestling legend Bill Goldberg are the headline names at the moment. Goldberg will not sign any Bret Hart-related memorabilia, according to the event website. No word on whether Francesa will refuse to sign anything to do with Michael Kay.

We have a family wedding that day. Otherwise we would attend such a monumental occasion. Hopefully Francesa watches his hands while eating and does not pull a Tom Seaver.

All kidding aside: We bet Francesa is a king with fans here. And we hope some knucklehead gets him to sign a Jason Giambi shirsey. Back after this.

