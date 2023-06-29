Domingo German just pitched a perfect game. And Mike Francesa has followed up the Yankees right-hander’s entry into baseball immortality with a hard-hitting take.

“German had never pitched a complete game or a shutout before tonight,” the WFAN legend tweeted. “Now he has.”

Followed by: “In his previous two starts before tonight, German had allowed 17 runs on 15 hits in 5 1/3 innings.”

Hey, the big guy is not wrong.

German was sensational against the Athletics in the Bombers’ 11-0 win in front of a smattering of lucky fans at whatever they’re calling the Oakland Coliseum these days (wow, look at that, it’s actually called that again). He struck out nine on 99 pitches, becoming the 24th man in Major League history to throw a perfect game. And German is the fourth Yankee to accomplish the feat, joining the late Don Larsen during the 1956 World Series, David Wells in 1998 and David Cone in 1999.

And hey, third baseman Josh Donaldson had the put-out for the final out, along with a double and two RBI. Maybe Francesa can lay off him for a day.

“They can keep telling me that their plan, as [general manager Brian Cashman] gave you the other day, ‘I’ve got to get Donaldson on a full path,’ is he kidding?” Francesa roared on his BetRivers podcast last week.

“When does he decide that he’s going to pull the plug on Donaldson, when he gets under .100? The guy is hitting .130. He is an automatic out. That is the biggest farce in the world. He’s trying to justify his trade. And then he tells you, ‘I’ve got to get him steady work.’ Steady work? I mean, Cash continues to sell you some real nonsense with this team. … Brian has got to stop playing his shell game with guys like Donaldson.

“The idea you are going to force-feed Donaldson until he starts hitting? He’s 2-for-his-last-21. He’s 6-for-his-last-45. Are we kidding, or what? He is shot. If somebody would take him, they’d throw a party. And they’re going to force-feed him and put him on a track where he plays every day to get him started? We saw a glimpse in spring training when he’s hitting against guys who aren’t even in the major leagues? That’s what you’re going to sell? I mean come on. Talk about compounding your mistakes.”

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.