Domingo Germán’s perfect game came with imperfect timing for the Yankees’ lead voices.

Radio play-by-player John Sterling and Michael Kay, his television counterpart/reported enemy, are skipping the Bombers’ West Coast swing. That left Justin Shackil and Ryan Ruocco to handle the historic occasion for WFAN and YES Network, respectively. And their calls of the final out and aftermath are being celebrated as well.

Here is Shackil’s call on WFAN:

.@JustinShackil and Suzyn Waldman on the radio call of Domingo German's perfect game pic.twitter.com/I4xIlNNUx8 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 29, 2023

And Ruocco’s call for YES:

DOMINGO GERMÁN MAKES BASEBALL HISTORY! pic.twitter.com/K2MX43LKX5 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) June 29, 2023

MORE: Ranking the WFAN pantheon as Craig Carton exits

Ruocco’s call was a bit more exuberant, but he can be given he has moving pictures alongside him. Shackil has to be clear and concise on the radio, of course. And he did a great job getting the call made and then clearing out for analyst Suzyn Waldman to report from the field.

We would have loved to hear Sterling call the final out, of course. But Shackil (and Ruocco) did fine jobs. It was a good day for the Yankees’ presumed heir apparent broadcasters. But no one get any ideas about running Sterling into retirement, OK. WFAN boss Spike Eskin has publicly said Sterling will call the shots on his retirement, whenever that is. And Sterling, who turns 85 in a few days, has praised WFAN brass as well. Everyone appears to be on the same page. And that page should say Sterling gets to be behind the microphone for as long as he is capable and willing to do so.

MORE ON ESNY:

• WFAN dials up Steve Somers cameo to celebrate 36th anniversary

• Jets fear NFL will strong-arm ‘Hard Knocks’ appearance

• WFAN’s Tiki Barber will be very busy man this fall

• Mets games, SNY set to get yanked from YouTube TV

• ESPN’s Michael Kay clutches pearls as Craig Carton leaves WFAN

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.