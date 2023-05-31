It just dawned on us the other day: What’s up with the USFL? And more specifically, what’s up with our New Jersey Generals (who play their home games in Canton, Ohio)?

We have good and bad news.

The bad news first: The Generals are in freefall. They’ve lost four straight and are currently 2-5. They are barely holding onto third place in the North Division thanks to their head-to-head win over the Pittsburgh Maulers, who are also 2-5 and also reside in Ohio.

But the good news: A return to the postseason — and even an improbable run to a second straight division title — is not out of the question!

MORE: SNY’s Keith Hernandez cracks joke about sex life during Mets-Phillies

The Philadelphia Stars — who work out of Detroit — sit atop the division at 4-3. The Michigan Panthers (yes, they actually play in Michigan) are in second place at 3-4.

All four of the Generals’ losses during their current skid have been by six points or less. And while the Panthers have swept the season series already, the Generals still have games against the Maulers and Stars left (as well as a matchup with the Memphis Showboats, who actually play in Memphis and are second in the South Division). So if the Generals can get hot, they might be able to sneak back into the race.

And that has been Talkin’ USFL.

MORE ON ESNY:

• Yankees’ John Sterling reveals reason for broadcast booth absence

• If Saquon Barkley could notch PR win over Giants, he already would have

• ESPN analyst: Giants ‘bought into own hype’ with lackluster offseason

• Bobby Valentine thinks Brian Cashman will consider massive Yankees changes

• We have a window into Christopher ‘Mad Dog’ Russo’s beautiful mind

• Giants will be better than Jets in 2023, according to J.J. Watt

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.