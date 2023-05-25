The Yankees have stabilized themselves. But Bobby Valentine is not impressed.

The former Mets manager thinks the Bombers are not as good as their 30-21 record (and 12 wins in the last 16) suggest. He does not see a World Series contender and he doubts slugger Aaron Judge can single-handedly carry the team yet again over the long haul. Which is why he believes general manager Brian Cashman could make some drastic moves at the MLB trade deadline.

“I think the Yankees are still searching. They’re not the team they want to be,” Valentine said during an audience with Mike Francesa on the WFAN legend’s BetRivers podcast.

“I just see them kind of struggling to the finish line. I don’t see them being the dominant force. … I believe that Brian is looking at the trade deadline. I think he might try to reshape the team the way Atlanta did a few years ago.”

Yes, the Braves overhauled a struggling team midseason and turned it into a championship. But they also played in a bad division that allowed them to rally — the only other team over .500 in the NL East that season was the Phillies at 82-80 and the Mets collapsed in the second half. The Yankees are in the best division in baseball, the AL East, and all five teams will likely finish with 80-plus victories.

Moreover, it is hard to see how the Yankees can address their myriad needs with the roster they have while also protecting prospects like Jasson Domínguez. The trade return for Gleyber Torres is not going to cure all ills. If they even want to move him. And then who else has any value? The Yankees are likely stuck with this bad roster that Cashman assembled.

