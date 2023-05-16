The song remains the same.

WFAN a lot, ESPN Radio New York a little.

The first month of the spring book continued WFAN's dominance over ESPN NY. Mornings: B&G (1st/15.2) D&R (11th/3.6) Mid-Mornings: B&T (4th/6.1) ESPN (13th/2.6) Afternoons: C&R (2nd/7.4) Kay (14th/2.8) — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) May 15, 2023

Quick thoughts:

• That is a big, big number for Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti. They had a 12.1 share in the all-important men ages 25-54 demographic for the winter book. If they maintain this, they would turn in the type of monster morning result you usually see from sports-obsessed markets, like WFAN’s sister station WIP in Philadelphia. And it is yet another reminder that WFAN really has to begin thinking about what the plan is whenever Esiason retires. Yes, some of WFAN’s morning success is guaranteed because of what Don Imus built. But a show that cranks out these numbers cannot be taken for granted. Especially with parent company Audacy under water.

• ESPN needs to stop carrying Mike Greenberg’s midday national show. It makes no sense to lose whatever positive momentum they gain from Rick DiPietro and Dave Rothenberg in the morning with something no one in the region wants to listen to. And then that handicaps Alan Hahn and Bart Scott, the local midday hosts.

• Everything that can be said after afternoon drive has been said. Nothing will change until there is a major personnel shakeup. And that could come sooner rather than later if Craig Carton decides to go all-in on his FS1 show. But if he chooses radio or continues to do double duty, ESPN has no chance. And will have no chance for years to come after signing Michael Kay to a long-term deal to do his self-proclaimed best show in America.

