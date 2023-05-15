The Knicks’ season ended Friday night in Miami. Then came this wildly pathetic and sadly predictable move on Saturday.

Knicks planning to not invite media to their exit interviews again. No postseason interviews with Thibodeau, players or Leon. — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) May 13, 2023

Bondy’s tweet spurred the responses you would expect. Some Knicks fans celebrated the lockout of press nemesises, drinking the media-hates-the-team-and-is-out-to-get-them Kool-Aid. Others took things literally and thought reporters wanted to sit in on the actual sacred meetings between players and the coaching staff/front office. And a few– not enough though — saw this for what it is: A disrespectful slap in the face for the fans.

Reporters are inconvenienced by the fact team president Leon Rose continues to hide and players were not available for Baggie Day. But fans are actually harmed. The Knicks just had a tremendous season, disappointing end aside. There will be more excitement and optimism about the team this summer than there has been in a long time. And there is genuine hope they are one or two key pieces away from championship contention.

So what is Rose’s plan? What is Tom Thibodeau’s plan? What will happen with Julius Randle? Will Josh Hart be re-signed? All critical questions, plus many more we have not mentioned. And none of them will be asked, much less answered, because the Knicks continue to operate in this shameful manner thanks to the James Dolan trickle-down effect. Yes, Rose will likely do another highly-choreographed state media interview with MSG at some point. And while that may satisfy the pom-pom portion of the fanbase, anyone with a brain sees it for what it is.

We have said it before and will say it again: It is mind-boggling NBA commissioner Adam Silver allows one of his flagship franchises to behave in such an unacceptable manner. David Stern would have never allowed this clown show to exist.

