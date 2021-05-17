WFAN Sports Radio in New York has provided morning hosts Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti with contract extensions.

One of the top morning duos in sports radio will be sticking together.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports WFAN Sports Radio has extended the contracts of both Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti. The two individuals host “Boomer and Gio,” WFAN’s weekday morning program, Monday-Friday from 6-10:00 a.m. ET.

The contract extensions will keep the current morning show intact through at least 2023.

The show includes the pair of aforementioned hosts along with producers Al Dukes, Eddie Scozzare, and update anchor Jerry Recco. “Boomer and Gio” continued its great success in the opening month of the spring book for the Nielsen Audio ratings, sitting atop its market (men aged 25-54).

“Boomer and Gio” reached its three-year anniversary earlier this year. The show commenced in January 2018 following the conclusion of “Boomer and Carton,” which ran from 2007-17. Former WFAN morning host (and current WFAN afternoon drive host) Craig Carton’s September 2017 arrest for wire fraud and securities fraud led to Giannotti residing in his current role.

Carton (who was released from federal prison last June after serving a little over a year) now co-hosts “Carton and Roberts” alongside Evan Roberts, a program that airs Monday-Friday from 2-7:00 p.m. ET and recently scored a simulcast deal with SNY, the television home for the New York Mets.

The “Carton and Roberts” simulcast will begin next Monday, May 24 and broadcast Monday-Friday from 4-6:00 p.m. ET.

The WFAN afternoon duo sat in third place overall in their market for the first month of the spring book while rival afternoon program “The Michael Kay Show” (ESPN Radio) sat in fifth.