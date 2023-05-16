There is going to be another conference expansion upheaval over the next few weeks. We just don’t know what the magnitude will be.

At the least, the Pac-12 figures to add San Diego State as long as it can get a new television deal. It could bring in SMU as well. But we could also see the Big 12 raid the Pac-12. The ACC is fast becoming a hot spot with members that could entice the Big Ten and SEC. And Notre Dame lurks as always.

Sports Illustrated has a good rundown of the current state of affairs. And it includes this jarring nugget: The Big 12 has talked about … UConn?!?

From the report:

UConn, the reigning men’s basketball champions, is a play for a foothold in the Northeast as well as adding another basketball powerhouse to what currently is the best hoops league in the country.

The logic is sound. But there is no way UConn is leaving the Big East a second time to go play a bunch of geographically far-flung schools. A football-only membership would not even make much sense at this point.

But the Big 12 could get what it is looking for — or at least most of it — with Temple. The Owls have a good basketball brand and a better football brand in recent years. A bigger market, too. And they are hopeless as the AAC’s Eastern outpost. The Big 12 is already in Ohio and West Virginia; it might as well move into Pennsylvania.

Last thing: When this is all said and done, Boston College and Syracuse will return to the Big East.

