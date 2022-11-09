WFAN boss Spike Eskin left WIP before the time came to replace the Philadephia station’s morning show institution. But if you ask Craig Carton, he may need to tackle the same task here in the not-so-distant future.

Carton dropped a bit of a bomb during his afternoon drive shift Tuesday, telling co-host Evan Roberts he believes his former partner, ex-Jets quarterback Boomer Esiason, could retire in the next year or so.

Craig Carton predicts Boomer Esiason will retire from WFAN next year pic.twitter.com/AGD43qdOAK — Brandon Contes (@BrandonContes) November 9, 2022

Carton’s take: Esiason is 61 and has been working the grueling morning shift for 15 years now. He has accomplished everything there is to accomplish at WFAN. So at some point, he will want to enjoy life with his grandchildren. And that point may be sometime very soon, creating a massive hole in a lineup that is currently dominating the ratings battle with ESPN Radio New York from top to bottom.

“I don’t know what [WFAN] would do,” Carton said. “But I know there are some people that are starting to panic about it.”

Our take: WFAN should just make it “Gio and Jerry” and promote update man Jerry Recco to the power chair alongside Gregg Giannotti. For two reasons: One, Recco deserves it. He was very good during his fill-in time in 2017 after Carton’s arrest. And two, Audacy does not need to reinvent the wheel given how commanding its morning lead is. We saw a similar approach with WIP replacing Angelo Cataldi; they went with a proven sure thing (the midday duo of Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie) and will keep rolling along.

Just keep it simple, WFAN, if and when the time does come.

MORE ON ESNY:

• Can Kenny Golladay be Giants’ big stretch run addition?

• It’s time for Yankees to trade Gleyber Torres

• FanGraphs releases contract predictions for top Mets, Yankees free agents

• Robert Saleh doesn’t want beer and nachos to derail Jets’ season

• Last thing Giants need is Odell Beckham Jr. reunion

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]