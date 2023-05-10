Galvanized by the smashing success that was the Nets’ Steve Nash era, the Raptors have met with JJ Redick about their open head coaching position.

Fifteen-year NBA veteran and ESPN analyst JJ Redick interviewed for the Toronto Raptors’ coaching job this week, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Redick was part of a first round of interviews and met with franchise leadership in Toronto recently, sources said. He had been a target for several teams, including the Boston Celtics, as an assistant coach since retiring as a player in 2021.

Look, if the Raptors want to hire Redick, God bless. He would not be at the top of my list if I ran an NBA team. And if I was him, I would not want to pass up a cushy (and promising) media career to go be a glorified babysitter who is inevitably fired in 2-3 years after one trip to the play-in tournament. But hey, what do I know?

But what I can speak on with authority: Televised sports debating. And if Redick bolts Bristol for the Great White North, it will be a big blow to ESPN and “First Take.” Because it will not be easy to replace Redick as Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo’s go-to foil. They just have incredible chemistry you cannot match. Just like Mike Francesa and Doggie. The meteor hits sometimes. And when it does, you need to do everything possible to keep it going. Back after this.

