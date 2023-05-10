With Aaron Rodgers officially installed as the Jets’ starting quarterback, one thing was certain. Many New York fans can see a Super Bowl in the near future, but before that can happen, they’ll play some primetime games.

The Jets’ social media squad spent part of Tuesday trying to manifest it into existence:

They got their wish. While the 2023 NFL Schedule release isn’t happening until Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, we’ve found out that Gang Green will take on the Miami Dolphins in the league’s first-ever Black Friday game:

BLACK. FRIDAY. FOOTBALL. We'll see an old rival in the NFL's first ever Black Friday game ➜ https://t.co/MjdYV1WnL6 pic.twitter.com/c9E1qq2JP9 — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 10, 2023

The 3 p.m. ET kickoff is perfect, too. If you’re one of those people who like to brave the crowd in the morning to kickstart your Christmas shopping, you’ll be back home and have Thanksgiving leftovers heated up by the time the game starts.

We thought the Jets and Giants could be the pairing for this particular primetime game, but it wasn’t meant to be. There’s still a chance they could face one another under the bright lights in Week 1, though.

