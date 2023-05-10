jets
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

With Aaron Rodgers officially installed as the Jets’ starting quarterback, one thing was certain. Many New York fans can see a Super Bowl in the near future, but before that can happen, they’ll play some primetime games.

The Jets’ social media squad spent part of Tuesday trying to manifest it into existence:

They got their wish. While the 2023 NFL Schedule release isn’t happening until Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, we’ve found out that Gang Green will take on the Miami Dolphins in the league’s first-ever Black Friday game:

The 3 p.m. ET kickoff is perfect, too. If you’re one of those people who like to brave the crowd in the morning to kickstart your Christmas shopping, you’ll be back home and have Thanksgiving leftovers heated up by the time the game starts.

We thought the Jets and Giants could be the pairing for this particular primetime game, but it wasn’t meant to be. There’s still a chance they could face one another under the bright lights in Week 1, though.

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.

-Follow ESNY - Elite Sports NY on Google News to keep up with the latest New York sports news.

Matt Musico
Matt Musico is an editor for ESNY. He’s been writing about baseball and the Mets for the past decade. His work has been featured on numberFire, MetsMerized Online, Bleacher Report, and Yahoo! Sports.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR