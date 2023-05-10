The NFL will be releasing its full 2023 schedule for all 32 teams on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. However, that won’t stop certain international and primetime games from getting leaked before then. We just heard about the Jets playing the Dolphins on Black Friday, but what about the Giants?

They’ll be spending Christmas in Philadelphia playing the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to reveal this particular matchup:

Merry Christmas from the NFL: pic.twitter.com/npfV45AwF9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 10, 2023

The Giants have had themselves a solid offseason based on the roster decisions they’ve made thus far. Do you know who has had a better offseason, though (according to other experts)? The NFC Champion Eagles.

Since New York surprised everyone by making the playoffs last season, we can hope this Week 16 matchup has plenty of playoff implications for both squads. That would be different from what happened when they played one another in Philadelphia in Week 18 last season. The Eagles had to win to clinch the top seed in the NFC. But, the Giants had nothing to play for after clinching a playoff spot the week before against the Indianapolis Colts.

This will also be an opportunity for Big Blue to break an unfortunate streak of futility at the Linc. It’s been a decade since New York won a road game against Philadelphia. Seriously:

The #Giants have not won in Philadelphia since Week 8 in 2013: a 15-7 win – Matt Barkley played the majority of QB snaps for the #Eagles – Peyton Hillis was the Giants leading rusher – NY kicked 5 field goals to win Unfortunately, it has been that bad in recent memory. — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) January 4, 2023

The Eagles swept the regular-season series against the Giants last year before putting an exclamation point on it all by stomping them in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. While these squads will face off at MetLife Stadium at some point earlier in the season, this will (hopefully) be a big game for Brian Daboll, Daniel Jones, and friends.

