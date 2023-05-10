giants eagles christmas day
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL will be releasing its full 2023 schedule for all 32 teams on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. However, that won’t stop certain international and primetime games from getting leaked before then. We just heard about the Jets playing the Dolphins on Black Friday, but what about the Giants?

They’ll be spending Christmas in Philadelphia playing the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to reveal this particular matchup:

The Giants have had themselves a solid offseason based on the roster decisions they’ve made thus far. Do you know who has had a better offseason, though (according to other experts)? The NFC Champion Eagles.

Since New York surprised everyone by making the playoffs last season, we can hope this Week 16 matchup has plenty of playoff implications for both squads. That would be different from what happened when they played one another in Philadelphia in Week 18 last season. The Eagles had to win to clinch the top seed in the NFC. But, the Giants had nothing to play for after clinching a playoff spot the week before against the Indianapolis Colts.

This will also be an opportunity for Big Blue to break an unfortunate streak of futility at the Linc. It’s been a decade since New York won a road game against Philadelphia. Seriously:

The Eagles swept the regular-season series against the Giants last year before putting an exclamation point on it all by stomping them in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. While these squads will face off at MetLife Stadium at some point earlier in the season, this will (hopefully) be a big game for Brian Daboll, Daniel Jones, and friends.

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.

-Follow ESNY - Elite Sports NY on Google News to keep up with the latest New York sports news.

Matt Musico
Matt Musico is an editor for ESNY. He’s been writing about baseball and the Mets for the past decade. His work has been featured on numberFire, MetsMerized Online, Bleacher Report, and Yahoo! Sports.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR