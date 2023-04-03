We’re nearly three weeks away from the 2023 NFL Draft taking place, and the Jets still don’t have a starting quarterback. Well, they do but they don’t.

While the stalemate between New York and the Green Bay Packers over compensation for Aaron Rodgers has made progress, no agreement has been reached yet. So, just as we’ve done all offseason, we’ll just wait until something happens.

Before Rodgers publicly declared his intention to play for Gang Green, it looked like the Jets were making space in their salary cap for the four-time NFL MVP. But since a trade hasn’t become official and free agency kicked off, New York used that space to sign other players. The flirtation between New York and Odell Beckham Jr. has also continued.

But just to acquire Rodgers and get under the salary cap, more space needs to be made. And that’s even if New York ultimately doesn’t land OBJ for the offense:

Now that free agency has cooled off, a #Jets salary-cap check:

They have $9.5M in cap space, per NFLPA records. Figure about half will go to signing draft picks. Will need more room to accommodate Aaron Rodgers' existing contract ($15.8M charge for Jets). — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) April 3, 2023

The prime candidates to either cut, trade, or restructure a contract with include Carl Lawson, Corey Davis, C.J. Mosley, and Jordan Whitehead.

Could the Jets make enough room to sneak both Rodgers and OBJ under the salary cap? General manager Joe Douglas began the offseason $2.8 million over the $224.8 million salary cap, and they’ve found a way to create plenty of space to be active in free agency when it opened last month. It’s just something they’ll have to keep doing.

MORE ON ESNY:

• Mets-Marlins takeaways: No Edwin Diaz? No problem for bullpen

• We need to talk about Yankees unretiring numbers … again

• Mets’ Kodai Senga has a ‘Ghost Fork’ glove, and it’s amazing

• Justin Verlander-less Mets look good on hill during opening weekend

• Gary Cohen unleashes hilariously great call for Mets’ Jeff McNeil

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.