The Super Bowl still needs to be played in a couple of weeks, but there are 30 other NFL teams already thinking about next year. The Jets and Giants are among that group. They just received some clarity on their respective situations with the 2023 salary cap getting revealed.

Based on the number and before any moves are made, each squad is in a very different situation. And for both, it’s the opposite of last year.

The 2022 NFL salary cap was $208.2 million. It will go up to a record number in 2023, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero:

The NFL informed teams today that the 2023 salary cap will be a record $224.8 million per club, sources tell me and @RapSheet. That’s up from $208.2 million in 2022, $182.5M in 2021 (COVID adjustment), 198.2M in 2020 and $188.2M in 2019. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 30, 2023

How does this impact both the Jets and the Giants? At the moment, Gang Green has no wiggle room while Big Blue has plenty.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini reports the Jets are $2.8 million over the cap. Meanwhile, the Giants have $44.7 million in cap space, according to SNY’s Conor Hughes. This is the opposite of what happened last year, as the Jets had plenty of room to spend and the Giants were stuck with the mess Dave Gettleman left behind.

Each situation can still change by making roster cuts (*cough* Kenny Golloday *cough*) and restructuring contracts, which will surely start happening soon. It will have to for the Jets, who are sincerely looking for a veteran quarterback to slot in ahead of Zach Wilson next season.

If Golloday does get the axe from New York, that’d free up just under $7 million in cap space. So, that’d give the Giants a total of $50 million to work with. It’s not like that’ll go unspent, either. After all, quarterback Daniel Jones needs to get paid, and a decision on Saquon Barkley’s future needs to happen, among many other impending free agents.

This doesn’t necessarily change how the Jets and Giants are planning on doing things this offseason. There’s a good chance they already had an idea of what the salary cap would be before officially getting notified. However, it provides some certainty on what the limits are moving forward. Now, they’ll just be able to forge ahead with their plans for next season.

