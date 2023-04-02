The Mets’ season-opening series finale against the Miami Marlins on Sunday has a little extra significance. New York is trying to take three of four from the Fish, but it’s also the MLB debut of Kodai Senga.

His first inning of work was a shaky one. It included 36 pitches and Starling Marte making a play in the outfield to get him out of a bases-loaded jam. Senga provided a couple of highlights of his own, though.

The first one was his glove, which has an incredible Ghost Fork design, in honor of his signature pitch:

KODAI SENGA GHOST FORK GLOVE ALERT 👻 🍴 pic.twitter.com/DscGTuqoYf — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 2, 2023

Just in case he can’t find his glove on the bench easily, that ghost will help him spot it with no problem. Speaking of the devil, Kodai Senga used his ghost fork to register his first career MLB strikeout. It came against Yuli Gurriel, who lost his bat in the process:

The right-hander has settled down since that rough first frame. He threw 10 pitches in the second and seven in the third to get himself (and his pitch count) back on track for the finale at loanDepot Park. At the time of publishing, the Mets are ahead of the Marlins by a score of 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth.

