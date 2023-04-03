The Mets received negative news regarding their rotation just hours before the season even started. Last Thursday, prior to New York’s 5-3 Opening Day win over the Marlins, it was announced starting pitcher Justin Verlander would hit the injured list with a teres major strain. While it’s not a major setback, and Verlander should be making his Mets debut within the next few weeks, it was still a significant blow to Buck Showalter’s ballclub.

But through the first series of the year, a skid in Miami that saw the Mets take three of four from their division rivals, the team’s starting pitching held up. It’s a testament to the moves the organization has made to bolster the rotation and put it in a spot where the Mets could still win games even with injuries to big-time players.

Ace Max Scherzer was his usual self during the Opening Day victory, allowing just four hits and three earned runs in six innings pitched. He struck out six batters and only walked a pair. And all three runs were surrendered in the sixth inning before Scherzer escaped and subsequently exited the game.

David Peterson was a tad bit shaky on Friday but ultimately kept the Marlins from taking too insurmountable of a lead. He allowed eight hits in five innings but surrendered just one earned run during that timeframe. The Mets’ bats were cold, which eventually led to the 2-1 loss. But a stronger offensive performance could’ve certainly given Peterson the win and the Mets a 2-0 start to the year — there was only so much the young southpaw could do.

To round out the series, it was Tylor Megill and Kodai Senga who took the hill at LoanDepot Park and contributed to a pair of weekend victories. Megill allowed just two earned runs over five and one-third innings. While Senga, in his major-league debut, let up three hits and one earned run in five and one-third innings.

It’s unclear whether this type of production from the Mets’ rotation will continue throughout the duration of the season. Or if the rotation will remain healthy. Or if Carlos Carrasco, set to make his season debut Monday against the Brewers, will continue the strong start.

But with one of the team’s top arms suddenly missing a few starts to begin a critical season, the rotation did enough to stay above water through the first series. More work to be done though, as Verlander will still be on the injured list this coming week.

