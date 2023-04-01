The second game of the Mets’ season involved a few things. New York and Miami combined for just three runs, with the Amazins getting defeated 2-1. There was plenty of solid pitching and defense to go around, though, including one particular play from second baseman Jeff McNeil.

David Peterson was trying to work through a one-out jam in the fifth inning. That’s when McNeil cut down a run at the plate and SNY announcer Gary Cohen unleashed an all-time awesome call for the Flying Squirrel:

WHAT A PLAY BY JEFF McNEIL! pic.twitter.com/9HDi2rNvxF — SNY (@SNYtv) March 31, 2023

As usual, just perfect. Being “on it like a squirrel on an acorn” perfectly captures how Jeff McNeil likes to play baseball.

It’s only the second game of the year and Gare is in midseason form. But then again, he’s always in midseason form. What makes it even better is I’m pretty sure it’s all just organic from the legendary play-by-play man. He probably thinks about this stuff a lot, but when in the moment, he just lets the perfect call rip over and over again.

This kept the game within striking distance for the Mets. Unfortunately, all the offense could muster was a Pete Alonso home run in the top of the ninth inning.

But hey, at least we get to add a terrific call to Cohen’s endless list of accomplishments in the booth. That counts for something, right? Let’s just say it does for now.

