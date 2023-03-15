Aaron Rodgers: ‘My intention is to play for the Jets’

Aaron Rodgers wants to play for the Jets.

Now he is just waiting on the Packers to let him go.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback said his “intention” is to play for Gang Green during a Wednesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” And he said he made his decision days ago. The only hold-up, Rodgers claims, is the Packers. The team is driving a hard bargain for trade compensation from the Jets, he said. But he said there is no “bad guy” in the situation as long as the Packers get a deal done.

Rodgers told McAfee he was “90% retired” prior to entering his much-ballyhooed darkness retreat. But he sensed a shift in the Packers’ stance toward him after he ended it. That led him to move toward playing in 2023 and then, after a meeting with the Jets, a desire to come to Gotham.

Now a deal has to happen. Rodgers does not have a no-trade clause and the Packers have said they would honor a trade request. But the terms of the deal could be tricky.

The Packers think they have the leverage because the Jets will be screwed at quarterback without Rodgers. And the Jets believe they have it because the Packers need to move on from Rodgers and the almost $60 million in guaranteed money he is due this coming season. Something has to give. But it could take a while. But what else is new with this saga?

