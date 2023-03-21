SlamBall — the basketball-football fusion played on trampolines during the early 2000s — formally announced its revival Tuesday. And with big plans, too.

From the press release:

SlamBall, the fast-paced, gravity-defying sport that combines elements of basketball, football and trampolines, recently closed an $11 million Series A round … The professional league will officially “bounce off” in July with a six-week series in Las Vegas to be followed by a seventh playoff week. Distribution discussions are underway, and a docuseries is in development from Mike Tollin’s MSM, the Emmy award-winning producer of The Last Dance. … The revived league will make its debut in a Las Vegas venue with eight corporate-owned teams competing LIVE in a six-week regular season and one-week of playoffs. Highly interactive touring stops will follow in domestic and international markets.

Among the names kicking some cash in: David Adelman and David Blitzer, who own part of the Devils, aspiring Jets owner Gary Vaynerchuk and former Nets forward Blake Griffin.

As we wrote in August when word of SlamBall’s return first broke: It is the exact type of sports entertainment product streaming services are looking for. It’s different, it’s interesting, the “season” will be short and the costs figure to be relatively affordable. Throw in the documentary aspect and (presumably) an effort to establish a sports betting hook and away you go.

