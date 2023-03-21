A tough new batch of results for Michael Kay and the self-proclaimed “best sports talk show in the country.”

WFAN’s Craig Carton and Evan Roberts expanded their ratings lead over ESPN Radio New York’s Kay, Don La Greca and Peter Rosenberg in February, according to The Post. Carton and Roberts had a 7.2 share among men ages 25-54; Kay had a 2.1 share. It was 7.7 to 3.1 in January.

We are going to go ahead and call the winter book for Carton and Roberts. That will make five straight commanding victories for WFAN since Kay’s Fall 2021 win. And the next triumph will come weeks after Kay passed up retirement for a lucrative long-term deal to stay at ESPN.

MORE: WFAN’s parent company remains in financial peril

Kay doubled down on the idea his show is the nation’s best, despite getting trounced in the ratings, in an interview with Barrett Sports Media.

“Ratings tell you one thing and that’s how we keep score, but if you listen to what comes out of the speakers, in my opinion, our show is the best sports show in all the country,” he said. “We not only talk about sports but we treat people with respect. We don’t have to go low-brow. Ratings didn’t have anything to do with (his decision) but it does give you a little more runway now to make up some ground. We have already proven that we can beat them.”

You knew the “guy talk” excuse was coming. Kay also curiously remarked to BSM that “our ratings, for some reason, have not been comparable to what they were before the pandemic hit.” Maybe it is because Nielsen rigged all the meters?

Bottom line: Kay may make business sense for ESPN because of his name and the stability he brings to afternoon drive (and the fact they likely could not land a clear upgrade). But it increasingly looks like it will take a miracle for him to make it close with WFAN again. Much less push past Carton and Roberts again. Back after this.

