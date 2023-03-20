The Mets are scheduled to host the Miami Marlins on April 6th for their home opener. As Justin Verlander presumably takes the mound for New York, Citi Field will look different compared to 2022.

Among the changes that happened under team owner Steve Cohen’s watch is a much bigger scoreboard. We caught several glimpses of it throughout the offseason. But now that the regular season is about to start, it’s done and ready for action.

But how can we be sure it works properly? They could run through a bunch of test graphics and mimic a few innings of Mets baseball. Or, they could just play Mario Kart and get the best of both worlds.

Thankfully, they chose the latter option:

Fired up the scoreboard for the first time. Did we do this right? 🎮 pic.twitter.com/BOqWY6HQAu — New York Mets (@Mets) March 20, 2023

Cohen mentioned that at times last year, he had to squint to see what was on the Mets’ old jumbotron. It looks like he won’t have that problem in 2023 and moving forward.

As the finishing touches were put on this project, the richest owner in baseball had some fun on Twitter:

I wanted a bigger scoreboard. It looks like I got what I wanted — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) March 6, 2023

The Mets’ owner isn’t nearly as active on Twitter as he was when he first took control of the organization in November 2020. But it’s a “work smarter, not harder” kind of situation. When Cohen logs onto the ol’ Bird app, he makes it worth his while.

It would’ve been great to see Edwin Diaz enter to “Narco” on this ginormous scoreboard, but we’ll have to wait a while for that. I’m sure they’ve got some other cool stuff planned, though.

