mets scoreboard
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets are scheduled to host the Miami Marlins on April 6th for their home opener. As Justin Verlander presumably takes the mound for New York, Citi Field will look different compared to 2022.

Among the changes that happened under team owner Steve Cohen’s watch is a much bigger scoreboard. We caught several glimpses of it throughout the offseason. But now that the regular season is about to start, it’s done and ready for action.

But how can we be sure it works properly? They could run through a bunch of test graphics and mimic a few innings of Mets baseball. Or, they could just play Mario Kart and get the best of both worlds.

Thankfully, they chose the latter option:

Cohen mentioned that at times last year, he had to squint to see what was on the Mets’ old jumbotron. It looks like he won’t have that problem in 2023 and moving forward.

As the finishing touches were put on this project, the richest owner in baseball had some fun on Twitter:

The Mets’ owner isn’t nearly as active on Twitter as he was when he first took control of the organization in November 2020. But it’s a “work smarter, not harder” kind of situation. When Cohen logs onto the ol’ Bird app, he makes it worth his while.

It would’ve been great to see Edwin Diaz enter to “Narco” on this ginormous scoreboard, but we’ll have to wait a while for that. I’m sure they’ve got some other cool stuff planned, though.

Matt Musico can be reached at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.

-Follow ESNY - Elite Sports NY on Google News to keep up with the latest New York sports news.

Matt Musico
Matt Musico is an editor for ESNY. He’s been writing about baseball and the Mets for the past decade. His work has been featured on numberFire, MetsMerized Online, Bleacher Report, and Yahoo! Sports.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR