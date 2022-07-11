New York’s No. 2 afternoon drive sports talk program generated some buzz on Monday afternoon.

ESPN Radio New York’s Don La Greca lost it on Mike in Manalapan (no, the caller does not appear to be The Situation). It was an epic rant. And a relatively understandable one.

You can watch the whole thing above. But the cliff notes: Mike in Manalapan called to take umbrage with La Greca’s comments about Joey Gallo, the Yankees’ hitless wonder, earlier in the show. La Greca suggested Gallo outrage should be tempered. His struggles have not negatively impacted the Yankees and it seems unfathomable he will be on the postseason roster if he is not traded beforehand.

Mike in Manalapan said that was “one of the most moronic comments ever” and it “actually proves why [La Greca and co-host Peter Rosenberg] would fail if Michael (Kay) wasn’t part of the show.” La Greca took umbrage and began to fire back while Mike in Manalapan took a few more shots and mocked him.

Most of the discourse was basic sports debating with a few zingers thrown in. And then Mike in Manalapan told La Greca that Kay was “carrying your career,” and all hell broke loose.

Stop with Michael Kay! I’m on the air, I worked at the ‘FAN before Michael Kay. I do Rangers games without Michael Kay. Sixteen years doing pre- and post-(game shows) for the Jets. Guess what? No Michael Kay!

I’ve got a podcast that’s in the top-50 in every country on the planet. No Michael Kay! I have two kids, I have a wife, 17 years I’ll be married to her in September. Guess what? No Michael Kay! I’ve got hair that people would die to have. Michael Kay? Nothing! I’m a fabulous driver. Michael Kay’s got nothing to do with it. I’m one of the best friends you could ever have in your life. Zero to do with Michael Kay!

Do not ever say to me, you wouldn’t have the guts to say it to my face, Michael Kay’s got nothing to do with what I am and who I am. I can work with Michael Kay, I can work without Michael Kay.

Look: WFAN’s Craig Carton and Evan Roberts are still beating Kay and company like a rented mule. But this was a strong moment for La Greca and ESPN. Mike in Manalapan was being a jerk. La Greca was justified to blow his lid. And his Gallo point is a decent one. The Yankees will probably foist him on some non-contending team by the trade deadline. And if they don’t, there’s no way he is going to see the field in October. So now that Aaron Hicks is producing, it might be OK to let Gallo strike out in peace until he’s mercifully sent to Kansas City.

