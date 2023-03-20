St. John’s had to hire Rick Pitino. And to its credit, it has.

Now the return to glory begins. And it will come to fruition. He’s Rick Pitino. He’s going to win. And win big. There will be banners. Here we go.

MORE ON ESNY:

• WFAN’s parent company remains in financial peril

• Giants’ Saquon Barkley may have overplayed his hand

• Introducing the Yankees’ All-Cult Hero team

• Michael Kay got a bag to stay at ESPN Radio New York

• There is nothing wrong with reporters texting Aaron Rodgers

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.