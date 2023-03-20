John Jones | USA TODAY Sports

St. John’s had to hire Rick Pitino. And to its credit, it has.

Now the return to glory begins. And it will come to fruition. He’s Rick Pitino. He’s going to win. And win big. There will be banners. Here we go.

