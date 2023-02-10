It has been a few months since Mike Francesa ruminated about Woody Johnson selling the Jets. There have been no updates since. And there is no guarantee there ever will be any.

But that does not mean Gary Vaynerchuk is giving up hope. The entrepreneur and Gang Green fan has not let his dream of ownership die. Vaynerchuk has expressed interest before and he did so again during a Radio Row appearance Friday on the Pat McAfee Show.

Keep in mind, Forbes has valued the Jets at $5.4 billion.

"I genuinely think I'm gonna own the Jets one day.. if it doesn't happen I'll know that I tried" @garyvee #PMSinAZ pic.twitter.com/CrwfRpZEJ9 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 10, 2023

“New York’s going to be expensive regardless. It’s not like I want the Saints or Colts,” Vaynerchuk said. “I want a certain team, it’s going to be what it’s going to be, I’m going to keep trying. … What’s scary is that I genuinely think it’s going to happen. What’s even more exciting is if it doesn’t happen, I tried.”

It is unlikely Vaynerchuk himself could buy the team outright. His net worth is nowhere near billionaire level. CNBC estimated his net worth at $160 million in 2019 — it has likely grown since then, but not to where it would need to be. But if he partners with others to bid on the team (if the Johnsons do eventually sell)? There’s always a chance. Because who knows who would be joining forces with him, and what their financial assets would entail?

We saw Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez try to purchase the Mets in 2020 with an ownership group that reportedly included billionaires Mike Repole and Vincent Viola, amongst others. Of course, that was before Steve Cohen and his over-$10 billion net worth eventually finalized a $2.4 billion purchase. But the former power couple were at least in the mix. The Johnsons are not selling right now, of course. But if they are down the line, though, don’t be surprised if Vaynerchuk and a potential star-studded line of investors start bidding.

