We may have green and white smoke.

Trey Wingo was right about the Jets opening discussions with Aaron Rodgers last week. And now the former ESPN host says the Packers are trading the future Hall of Famer to Gotham and a deal is “done.”

“History about to repeat itself between New York and Green Bay,” Wingo tweeted, alluding to the great Brett Favre experiment. “Time is indeed a flat circle.”

Now, the bigger names of the scoop-industrial complex are pumping the brakes on the report. And it is never over until it is over. Especially when dealing with Rodgers who, in the poignant words of Mike Francesa, is a weirdo. But Wingo was right once. And the 30,000-foot view here suggests this outcome is inevitable.

Rodgers is not going to retire with just under $60 million in guaranteed money heading his way in 2023. The Packers are clearly sick and tired of him. He seems sick and tired off them. And the Jets desperately need him. So it is going to happen. And it is going to be a wild ride. Buckle up.

And don’t worry, he won’t miss minicamp for that speaking engagement you may have heard about.

Rodgers’ scheduled appearance at a June psychedelic science conference in Denver comes after the Jets should wrap up the offseason program. He will have plenty of time to get the timing down with Garrett Wilson and company.

