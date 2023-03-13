Will Aaron Rodgers green-light a trade to the Jets? Will he try to stick around in Green Bay? Or, could he just ride off into the sunset and retire?

These are all good questions that literally nobody has answers to yet. After a Jets contingent went to Southern California to meet with Rodgers last week, we’re all just sitting around and waiting for the four-time NFL MVP to make a decision.

We’ve heard reports that New York and the Packers have essentially agreed to the terms of a deal. Even Rodgers himself said it won’t be too long before he officially makes a decision. But everyone is still in the dark…even his buddy Pat McAfee.

NFL free agency officially opened on Monday at 12 p.m. EST, and the Jets are still waiting. They’ve already watched Derek Carr head to the New Orleans Saints, and now Jimmy Garoppolo is close to a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. What will Gang Green do if Rodgers decides he doesn’t want to come to New York?

Who knows. But even if he does want to play for the Jets, it sounds like some of his potential future teammates are already annoyed with him:

I’d be concerned with how this wait resonates within #Jets locker room. Players want him, but Rodgers continuing to drag this out? Gives impression he’s not all-in. Having talked to several, that doesn’t sit well with them. Either commit or don’t. Drama unneeded. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 13, 2023

I mean, can anyone blame Jets players who are feeling this way? Sure, they’re coming off a 7-10 season, but the roster has lots of impressive young talent. And if you put a halfway decent quarterback on the field for them last year, maybe New York would’ve broken the NFL’s longest playoff drought.

There’s nothing wrong with taking time to make sure you’re making the right decision. But I mean, come on, man — Week 18 of the regular season wrapped up on January 8th. It’s been more than two months and Rodgers has also gone on that infamous darkness retreat to get in touch with his soul before making a decision.

Enough’s enough. It’s time to decide. And if he does want to play for the Jets, he should come bearing gifts for his new teammates.

