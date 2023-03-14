The Jets are “actively working” on a deal with Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard, according to ESPN.

So what does that tell you?

Hey, maybe the Jets would have been interested in Lazard no matter what. He’s a good supporting cast receiver. Health is a concern — he’s missed 10 games over the last three seasons, although some were COVID-related — but he has always been productive. And he’s only 27.

That said … Lazard is also buddies with Aaron Rodgers. So you know where Jets fans hope this is going. At least Lazard has the chance to be a good signing. Joe Douglas will basically be lighting money on fire when he inevitably signs Randall Cobb.

It appears Trey Wingo’s report of a “done” deal was premature. Overnight reports from both local beat writers and the national scoop merchants indicate the Jets still believe they will end up swinging a deal with Green Bay for Rodgers. Same for the Packers too, apparently. Everyone is feeling good and spirits are high. But they just do not know when Rodgers is going to give his blessing for everything to happen.

Tuesday could be a big day: The first wave of the NFL’s legal tampering period for free agents is over. And Rodgers typically goes on buddy Pat McAfee’s live stream show on Tuesdays. He hasn’t been on in a few weeks. But perhaps it might be time to break the hiatus?

