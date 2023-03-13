The Giants made their first — and maybe only? — external free agent splash Monday night, landing Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke.

It is a solid move. The Giants’ inside linebacking corps was a weak spot in 2022, Okereke is a young, ascending player — turns 27 in July, 151 tackles last year, has only missed two games in his four-year career — and the initial money reports sound reasonable (four years, $40 million per, $22 million guaranteed).

But Okereke may soon need to have a chat with his new quarterback (if he has not already done so). Because he almost took Daniel Jones’ head off last season.

oh Bobby Okereke tried to be slick with the forearm shiver here pic.twitter.com/2bn51c7QgL — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) January 1, 2023

The play flew under the radar a bit because of the whole Kayvon Thibodeaux-Nick Foles-Jeff Saturday kerfuffle. But there was some outrage — USA Today even called for Okereke to be suspended. Nothing that cannot be smoothed over at OTAs, though.

Some more on Okereke: He’s been good in pass coverage the last two seasons as a full-time starter. He had two picks in 2021. He’s not going to rush the passer — only two sacks in his career. But he should be what the Giants desperately need inside in Wink Martindale’s scheme.

We won’t get a great idea of how many more moves of significance Giants general manager Joe Schoen can still make until the structure of the deal is known. And that may not be until Wednesday when the league year opens and teams can officially file deals.

Now back to waiting for Aaron Rodgers news.

