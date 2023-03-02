Mike Francesa is handwaving Aaron Rodgers’ nonsense.

The WFAN legend called out the mercurial Packers quarterback for his eclectic offseason behavior on his latest BetRivers podcast.

“I think the way he has handled it has been utterly ridiculous,” Francesa said. “It’s made him look foolish. Say nothing until you’re ready to say something. This whole idea that you’re spending days in the darkness and all this other stuff makes him look like a weirdo. That’s what it does. It makes him look like someone you don’t want to do business with, despite the fact he is an all-time great at the position.”

The ongoing Rodgers saga is of particular interest locally given the Jets’ interest in the future Hall of Famer. And with the Raiders indicating they do not plan to make a run at him, Rodgers may now have three options for 2023: Play for the Packers, force a trade to Gang Green or retire.

Stranger things have happened, but it is hard to imagine Rodgers will retire and leave close to $60 million in guaranteed money on the table. And the longer things play out, the more likely it seems Rodgers will elect to run it back in Green Bay rather than move on. He does not have a no-trade clause, but no team will make a deal with the Packers if Rodgers is not on board with it.

“He comes off as a guy who you think is just out there in the ozone,” Francesa said. “And nobody wants to give a guy who is out in the ozone $50 million a year to play. But we all know he is a proven commodity at the position.”

