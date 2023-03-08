Yogi Berra is an American institution who won championships and made the Hall of Fame with the most storied franchise in professional sports. And yet many people have no idea just how great he was as a player.

The upcoming Sony Pictures Classic documentary “It Ain’t Over” will touch on Berra’s on-field brilliance. And much more.

There are so many layers to Berra’s extraordinary life. An often-overlooked one: He was a three-time American League MVP who hit 358 home runs, made 18 All-Star teams and won the World Series 10 times with the Yankees.

The documentary comes out in May. Below are more details from a press release:

IT AIN’T OVER is an intimate portrait of Lawrence Peter “Yogi” Berra, one of baseball’s greatest superstars. As the brilliant catcher for the most storied franchise in Major League Baseball history, he amassed 10 World Series rings, three American League MVP awards, and a staggering 18 All-Star Game appearances. A native of St. Louis who saw combat in World War II, he resumed his baseball career during the golden era in New York when three teams battled for supremacy, going on to catch the only perfect game in World Series history in 1956. Yet for many observers of the national pastime, his prolific accomplishments on the ballfield were overshadowed by his extraordinarily appealing personality. Long before athletes endorsing products became commonplace, Yogi was starring in TV commercials and connecting with fans from every demographic. His unforgettable “Yogi-isms”, initially perceived as head-scratching philosophical nuggets, became fashionable catch phrases that made him a national treasure and endearing figure on the American pop culture landscape. IT AIN’T OVER is a compelling, entertaining, and thrilling biography that takes a deeper dive, revealing a loving husband and father, D-Day veteran, Hall of Fame ballplayer, beloved teammate, coach, manager, product endorser, and originator (mostly) of his own brand of proverbs that are now ingrained into everyday life.

Woven into the documentary are interviews with a lineup of men and women whose paths intersected with Yogi and produced unforgettable memories. Yankee legends Derek Jeter, Joe Torre, Mariano Rivera, Joe Girardi, Ron Guidry, Willie Randolph, Don Mattingly, Tony Kubek, and Bobby Richardson share first-person accounts, along with friends and family, including Billy Crystal, Bob Costas, Vin Scully, Suzyn Waldman, Lindsay Berra (Yogi’s granddaughter), and sons Tim, Larry, and Dale.

