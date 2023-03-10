Aaron Rodgers is going to speak at a psychedelic science conference this summer in Denver. But based on past calendars, the trip should come after the presumed future Jets savior’s first mandatory minicamp in Florham Park.

Everyone wins!

From TMZ Sports:

The 39-year-old quarterback is one of several featured guests for the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies’ “Psychedelic Science 2023” event in June … which is being dubbed “the largest psychedelic gathering in history.”

The conference — which is expecting 10,000 attendees — will include speeches, workshops and panel discussions about all things hallucinogens.

Of course, Rodgers has been outspoken about his passion for the plant-based psychedelic, Ayahuasca … which he credits with helping his mental health and MVP seasons in 2020 and 2021.

Rodgers is listed on the speakers roster with the brief bio of “American Football Quarterback.” Other big names scheduled to attend: Alternative medicine guru Deepak Chopra and former Olympic figure skater Sasha Cohen.

The conference runs June 19-23. The NFL typically wraps up minicamps the previous week in June. So Rodgers will be able to focus on building a rapport with Garrett Wilson before he goes off on a trip to talk about tripping.

The bottom line on Rodgers: The astrology/drug/whatever stuff is a bit strange, but it is ultimately harmless as long as he shows up for work. It’s when he starts talking about UFOs and vaccines and Jeffrey Epstein that things get a bit more concerning. At least from our standpoint. But before we get there, the Jets have to actually trade for him. Get it done, Woody.

