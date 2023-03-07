There may finally be movement on the Aaron Rodgers front. And if true, it is encouraging for the Jets.

The future Hall of Famer has had “discussions” with Gang Green, according to a tweet by former ESPN host Trey Wingo, who now works for Pro Football Network. Wingo, citing “sources,” wrote that “while nothing is imminent Rodgers is open to the idea of going to [the Jets].”

Any contact between Rodgers and the Jets would suggest three things: The mercurial quarterback wants to play in 2023, he is at the very least open to leaving the Packers and Green Bay granted the Jets permission to speak with him.

MORE: Daniel Jones owes Giants nothing in contract talks

Rodgers does not have a no-trade clause. But he does not need one due to his cumbersome contract — he is due almost $60 million in guaranteed money this season due to a titanic option bonus — and eccentric ways. The Packers cannot trade him unless the receiving team is confident he will actually show up. So he more or less will call the shots here. And if the three hurdles mentioned above are cleared and the Jets then convince him to come to town, they should be able to work a deal out with the Packers.

The Jets’ reported contact with Rodgers became public hours after the Saints signed Derek Carr, taking their presumed backup plan off the board. So the pressure to land Rodgers has increased. Rodgers would be the Jets’ best quarterback since Joe Namath. You can even argue he would be the most accomplished player in the history of both local teams, although Lawrence Taylor would certainly like a word.

MORE ON ESNY:

• Tim Locastro making his case to crack Mets’ Opening Day roster

• We need this Knicks playoff matchup in the worst way

• The latest on Daniel Jones’ Giants contract talks

• Stephen A. Smith is a true ‘Mike and the Mad Dog’ disciple

• MSG goes direct to consumer as clock ticks on YES Network

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.