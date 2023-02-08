We don’t think anyone had this on their 2023 bingo card.

WFAN morning show host Gregg “Gio” Giannotti is now embroiled in a brouhaha with FanDuel TV’s Kay Adams. The provenance of the feud: Giannotti joked on-air about Adams grabbing his “man boob” and “giving it a honk-honk” while on Radio Row at the Super Bowl in Phoenix. And Adams has apparently taken great offense.

“Kay Adams hates my guts,” Giannotti said to open Wednesday’s program.

“It has totally gotten out of hand,” added Boomer Esiason.

Word of Giannotti’s bit got back to Adams. And she was not amused, as captured by a CBS Sports Network camera.

“She comes by, she’s with this producer guy, who is just basically, he doesn’t look at me, nothing, he’s just walking with her,” Giannotti said. “And she comes up and I’m standing at the end of the stage here and she’s walking right by me and she goes, ‘Heard you were talking about me.’

“So I laughed, thinking she’s going to laugh at this. Right? She goes, ‘So I felt you up?’ And I said, ‘Well, I didn’t really say it that way.’ And she goes, ‘Interesting.’

“I would rather come face-to-face with a mountain lion than that look again. That just shot daggers right through me.”

What a world. Giannotti was praising Adams, too. Hopefully cooler heads prevail here, because it did seem to all be in good fun.

.@GioWFAN's reaction to Kay Adams at radio row 🤣 (Part 2): pic.twitter.com/RO3cF8g5wG — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) February 8, 2023

