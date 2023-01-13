WFAN’s Gregg Giannotti makes Vikings-Giants pick in performative fashion

The pick is in – @GioWFAN had us all fooled! pic.twitter.com/zjeRWgdaIP — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) January 13, 2023

If you look up “performative” in the dictionary, this is what you might get.

WFAN morning host Gregg Giannotti — a diehard Vikings fan — took a break from his brewing radio war with ESPN Radio New York’s Michael Kay to weigh in on Sunday’s Giants-Minnesota playoff game. And after a week of predicting a Big Blue win, Giannotti revealed it was all a rope-a-dope. And he did so in epic fashion.

Some quality stuff in the penthouse. Giannotti’s bit comes after he blasted Kay for his controversial rant about getting ESPN morning show producer Ray Santiago fired (and Kay’s limp explanation in response to the subsequent outcry).

Gio’s take:

Instead, I’ve got to believe it’s performance art? Are you freaking kidding me? If it is performance art, why are you pulling back the curtain? Does the magician show you where he keeps the rabbit before he pulls it out of the hat? If you’re such a great performer, then continue your bit. But then you pulled back the curtain to tell everybody about it cause you weren’t man enough to step up and say you were wrong.

And for someone to be in the business as long as he has, to pull that kind of lie and bullcrap was embarrassing. Absolutely embarrassing. I sit here and I bust everybody’s balls, I’ll point out mistakes, but if I ever — ever — go and say on the air, “This guy needs to be fired,” you have permission to punch me right in the face. Because that is a ridiculous, ridiculous abuse of power.

And Kay’s response:

Somehow, through the grace of God — through the grace of God! — I’ve lasted 21 years on the air in New York. Without any shred of talent. Without the ability to do hackneyed imitations of people. None of that. … And it’s something that Don (La Greca and I built. We didn’t take it over from anybody and move into the penthouse, already furnished. This is our creation. And if we want to tear it down — which it looks like we’re doing, we’ll do it. … Preening around like you built it. You had nothing to do with building it. The guy who’s on in the afternoon (Craig Carton) built it, not you.

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]