The Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes are underway, with two clear front-runners to land his services if the Packers end up trading him: the Jets and Raiders.

Either team makes sense. Rodgers could win a second title with this Jets roster. He could also succeed with a talented Raiders roster that includes an old friend in superstar wide receiver Davante Adams.

Rodgers doesn’t have a no-trade clause tied to his expensive contract but will still have a say on where he ends up for the 2023 season. And in Boomer Esiason’s eyes, the veteran passer seems like a better fit in Sin City.

Aaron Rodgers to the Raiders? Anywhere he goes in the AFC is going to be "no cakewalk" according to @WFANMornings. pic.twitter.com/uO8dGZNqN9 — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) February 6, 2023

“If I was going to bet, I would put my money on the Raiders right now,” the WFAN host said on Monday’s edition of “Boomer and Gio” from Radio Row at the Super Bowl. “Remember: he still controls where he wants to go and play. So the Jets could offer more than the Raiders and he could say no to that and say “I want to go to the Raiders and go figure it out with the Raiders.””

While the Jets are looking for a veteran stopgap starter as struggling youngster Zach Wilson develops as a backup, the Raiders also have a huge need at the game’s most important position after deciding to scapegoat veteran Derek Carr.

Of course, there’s an argument against trading for Rodgers if you’re the Jets. He has a $31.6 million cap hit just next season, is aging, would be a potential off-field issue with the tough New York media, and would cost significant draft capital in a trade. But it’s always been a risk worth taking.

The Jets are in prime position to contend and various jobs are on the line, including those of general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh. Rodgers could propel this Jets team to heights fans have only dreamt of since January 1969. Having said that, Douglas needs to step up and steer Rodgers toward the Tri-State Area, no matter what it takes.

It should be a tough task though, especially considering the Jets are the potential suitor that doesn’t employ Adams.

