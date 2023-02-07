Aaron Rodgers’ weekly appearances on Pat McAfee’s show are becoming like George Santos anecdotes: They just keep getting better.

Tuesday’s big takeaway, as relayed by Rob Demovsky, ESPN’s Packers reporter: Rodgers is going to go sit in a dark room for a few days to figure out his plans for 2023.

Rodgers said he will be in pitch black all day and night for four days and nights. “It’s really sensory deprivation isolation.” He said it stimulates DMT and there can be some hallucinations. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) February 7, 2023

DMT is “a hallucinogenic tryptamine drug that naturally occurs in many plant species,” if you were wondering. So Rodgers is really calling in the big guns after that astrology seminar. Time to get molded in the darkness.

Anyway, it remains inconceivable to us that Rodgers would actually retire. He has just under $60 million in guaranteed money coming his way as long as he shows up. It’s one thing to say money isn’t everything when we’re talking about some loose change. This ain’t that. So the real question Rodgers needs to figure out on his vision quest is where he wants to collect that money.

Rodgers does not have a no-trade clause, but he does not need one. If he wants to run it back one more time with the Packers, they won’t have much choice. Even if they are ready to move on with Jordan Love. And if he decides he wants out, the Packers will have to send him somewhere he is willing to go. No one is trading for him — and giving the Packers a satisfactory compensation package in return — unless they know Rodgers is all-in.

If Rodgers wants out, the Jets make a lot of sense for myriad reasons. But so do the Raiders and Titans and potentially other clubs (although the 49ers seem to be out). So it will come down to what Rodgers is thinking. And that, he claims, depends on what he gets out of his time in the darkness. May he fine total consciousness there. Gunga galunga. Gunga, gunga lagunga.

