Mike Francesa hit the nail on the head.

“Can’t imagine why anybody would ever want Kyrie Irving on their team,” the WFAN legend tweeted Saturday morning. And it is hard to argue with him.

We all knew this was going to happen. Irving was always going to set the Nets’ franchise on fire again. We did not know it would be on Friday — when he demanded out ahead of next Thursday’s trade deadline — but we knew it would be someday. And here we are. Irving can say all the right things and be brilliant on the court for stretches, but it is never going to last. He is incapable.

MORE: Who are Knicks pursuing at NBA trade deadline?

It is poetic he has chosen this moment to lob yet another grenade into his own foxhole. The Nets pathetically capitulated in the face of Irving’s most despicable stunt to date — his promotion of an anti-semitic film without sincere remorse. And now he pays them back at their most vulnerable moment with Kevin Durant sidelined right after they began to look like a contender. All because the Nets had the audacity to not hand him a massive contract extension without conditions.

Maybe the Nets trade Irving. Maybe they send him home. Maybe they call his bluff and he plays out the string. Or even somehow ends up staying next year. Who knows. Who really cares. And who the hell would want him around?

MORE ON ESNY:

• Poorly produced! ESPN botches ‘Mike and the Mad Dog’ reunion

• ESPN still in denial about Mets, Carlos Correa deal falling apart

• Aaron Rodgers says he’s ‘not going to San Fran,’ whatever that means

• Is Spencer Jones the Yankees’ captain-in-waiting?

• Giants safety’s Nick Sirianni comments have rankled Philadelphia

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.