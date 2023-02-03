Would Brooklyn be bold enough to not trade him? We all know what an unhappy Irving can do to a team and the locker room. The last couple of months have been good for Kyrie on the court. But that only came after serving a suspension because of his social media activity (and no initial interest in apologizing).

Kyrie himself admitted during Nets media day in September that he was “close” to not returning to Brooklyn for the 2022-23 regular season. But then again, Irving also said that while he had options, there weren’t many to choose from.

Committing to the former Duke Blue Devil on a multi-year deal comes with its own risks. Not many teams were willing to take on his baggage to make a deal over the summer. Who would be willing to trade away other players/NBA Draft capital? Maybe there will be more interest in Irving as a 3-4 month rental before he hits free agency.

Then again, if the Nets don’t trade him before the deadline, it’s not like Irving can just slack off the rest of the year. He’s playing for a new contract, ya know. Just when you thought Brooklyn could just focus on basketball and improving at the trade deadline, the off-court drama rears its ugly head again.

Matt Musico can be reached at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.