The Jets just got some good news about their apparent “all-out” pursuit of Aaron Rodgers. At least we think they did.

Rodgers is playing the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week. And before teeing off, he informed the world that “I’m not going to San Fran.”

Aaron Rodgers on the tee at the #ATTProAm “I’m not going to San Fran.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/H25KYw1gcr — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) February 2, 2023

The 49ers say they have no interest in adding a veteran quarterback this offseason. They intend to roll with Trey Lance and Brock Purdy, even with injury questions. It could be as simple as Rodgers acknowledging that. But if the Northern California native and former Cal star wanted to go to the Niners, you have to think head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch might reconsider. This Super Bowl window will not stay open forever, after all. So this could also be Rodgers taking himself off the table.

Either way, it suggests the Jets have one less potential suitor to worry about. But will Rodgers want them? That is the big question here. From Thursday:

Rodgers is not going to retire. No one should take him seriously when he suggests he might. The guy is scheduled to make close to $60 million this coming season. You don’t just walk away from that. What Rodgers is doing is ensuring he will collect his $60 million wherever he decides he will be most comfortable.

Rodgers does not have a no-trade clause. But he does not need one if people think he will refuse to show up if traded to a team he does not want to play for. If he wants to stay with the Packers they are likely stuck with him, even if they are ready for the Jordan Love era. And if Rodgers wants out, he is going to more or less pick the destination. And that will keep the cost of doing business with the Packers manageable.

The Jets have a lot to offer Rodgers, from his buddy Nathaniel Hackett to young playmakers to an elite defense. They make sense for Rodgers from a football perspective. He can win a Super Bowl here. But Rodgers is going to get called on all his off-field stuff here. That will not necessarily be the case if he goes to the Raiders or Titans or wherever. Which is why we remain skeptical.

