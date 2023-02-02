The open week before the Super Bowl is brutal. It’s too early to talk about the game. There is nothing else to talk about. No one cares about the Pro Bowl (Games). And it’s not worth the effort of navigating Sirius XM’s labyrinth-like subscription process to hear Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo do his trivia contest. So we are left grasping for straws.

Case in point: Giants safety Julian Love went on paragon of perspective “Good Morning Football” and people in Philadelphia are not amused.

Some interesting Nick Sirianni comments from Giants safety Julian Love on GMFB this morning. pic.twitter.com/xdxeKGjuhD — Bob Wankel (@BobWankelCB) February 2, 2023

“[Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is] a guy who really is doing a great job because he’s not getting in the way of his team, he has an experienced roster from top to bottom, offense, defense,” Love said.

Love was then asked what he thinks of Sirianni’s sideline behavior as footage of the coach mean-mugging the FOX camera during the NFC divisional round was played. Love said he didn’t like it. And then the line that has everyone hot and bothered: “He’s in it for a free ride right now, you guys could coach this team.”

MORE: Giants’ Joe Schoen keeps dropping Saquon Barkley exit hints

A little trash-talky? Sure. Selling Sirianni a bit short? Certainly. Obviously the guy has done a tremendous job. His team is the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl, after all. But is Love really wrong? Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has constructed a loaded roster shrewdly. Sirianni just had to not screw it up. And to his credit, he has done so with resounding success. But let us not act like he is the only guy who could have led this team to this season. There are other competent coaches who would be in the same position if given the chance.

Also: Is Philly’s growing devotion to Sirianni proof the city is becoming soft? They used to lionize Buddy Ryan, a guy who gave amazing quotes, put bounties on kickers and tried to punch a fellow coach on the sideline. Now they will die on any hill for a guy who carries himself like a villain in a 1980s teen comedy film, wears a bunch of free t-shirts and harasses amateur tennis players.

MORE ON ESNY:

• Poorly produced! ESPN botches ‘Mike and the Mad Dog’ reunion

• We have more details about Arena Football League’s revival

• Wilpons still haunting Mets fans as Keith Hernandez, SNY talks drag on

• Have Packers signaled they’re done with Aaron Rodgers?

• Who cares about Empire State Building’s dopey Eagles light stunt?

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.