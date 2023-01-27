The Yankees had to re-sign Aaron Judge this winter, and they did.

Do the Giants face a similar situation with Saquon Barkley?

Mike Francesa says no.

“If the Giants move on because they don’t want to put that kind of money in a second contract for a running back, do not ever get annoyed with them,” the WFAN legend said on his BetRivers podcast. “Because that might be the smartest thing they can do. I do not believe in loading up second contracts for a running back with incredible money. If he’s going to ask for the sun, the moon and the stars? He can move on. They can move on without him.”

MORE: Letting Saquon Barkley walk is right move for Giants’ future

Barkley is quickly becoming the most intriguing aspect of the Giants’ offseason. The team has made it clear it plans to retain quarterback Daniel Jones. And they may have to use the franchise tag on him to do so. That would mean Barkley hits free agency. And there are real questions about whether the Giants would make a significant long-term investment in the star running back. Especially given the many needs that were exposed by the Eagles in their playoff rout.

“They have to go out and they have to get better,” Francesa said. “They have to get better on the offensive line. They have to get better and they need a big-time wide receiver. They need a game-breaking wide receiver. Either a veteran one, like a (DeAndre) Hopkins, or one in the draft. You can get the wide receiver in the draft. He does not have to come in free agency for a fortune.”

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.