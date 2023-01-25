WFAN legend Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo works with malapropisms the way other artists work with oils or clay. It’s part of his charm. It’s why he is one of the greatest sports talkers of all time.

But Doggie out-did himself Wednesday during his weekly residency on ESPN First Take.

The man has a point! If the Bears — who have the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft — are committed to Justin Fields, do they shop the pick? Mel Kiper Jr. has four quarterbacks going in the top-10. Surely someone will enrich the Bears’ booty, er, war chest to make sure they get their man.

We cannot wait for next week’s First Take reunion with Mike Francesa. We just hope it happens. Blink twice if you need some help, big guy.

ICYMI, Stephen A. Smith also had a quality Jets jag earlier in the program:

If Aaron Rodgers went to the Jets, they can win it all. They can win it all. With that defense, if he went to the New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers in the AFC, against (Patrick) Mahomes, against (Joe) Burrow, against Josh Allen, against Tua Tagovailoa, I’m telling you, the Jets have got a chance now. I’m not saying I’d pick them. But they’ve got a chance now. They’re in the mix.

